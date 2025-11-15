Guwahati Woman Goes Missing; Family Says "Achat App" Led Her to Traffickers

A woman from Guwahati’s Borbari area has been missing for the last four days, leaving her family in deep distress and also fears that she may have fallen prey to a trafficking gang.

The missing woman, 35-year-old Minuwara Begum, lived with her husband and three children at Borbari’s Milan Nagar. According to the family, Minuwara stepped out of the house on November 10 and never returned. When she could not be found anywhere, her husband Musha Ali searched for her in nearby areas, hospitals, and among relatives, but there was no trace of her.

With no information emerging even after days of searching, the worried husband finally approached the police. Separate complaints have now been lodged at both Dispur Police Station and Paltan Bazar Police Station.

The family suspects that Minuwara may have fallen into the trap of a human trafficking network. According to her husband, Minuwara had been using the “Achat” mobile app and had been chatting with several people from Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

The family fears that someone from Indore may have lured her away under false promises and that she may now be in the clutches of a trafficking network.

An investigation has been launched by the police.

Also Read: Missing Woman Found Dead Near Majgaon Ferry Ghat In North Guwahati