Guwahati Police Announces Traffic Curbs for Durga Puja, Goods Vehicles Banned After Noon

With Durga Puja around the corner and thousands of pandal hoppers expected to throng the streets, Guwahati Traffic Police has rolled out a special traffic plan to ease congestion and ensure public safety. The restrictions will remain in force from September 28 to October 3, 2025.

Goods Vehicles Barred After Noon

All goods-carrying vehicles will be allowed into the city only between 4 AM and 12 Noon. Post-noon entry has been banned across Guwahati to keep the roads clear for festive traffic and emergency movement.

Key No-Entry Zones (2 PM to 2 AM)

Several roads in the city will be made one-way or completely closed for vehicles during peak hours:

Dispur area: Dr. R.P. Road will be one-way from Ganesh Mandir towards Ganeshguri flyover. Vehicles won’t be allowed to enter from Zoo Road or the service road near Ganeshguri market.

Basistha area: Pir Azan Fakir Road and Bishnu Rabha Path will be made one-way. No entry from Jayanagar side or from Bhetapara towards Beltola Tiniali. Parking will be restricted in parts of Tripura Gali.

Bharalumukh area: Strict curbs on entry from Fatasil Chariali, Chapibool, RK Choudhury Road and Bishnupur bridge. No parking will be allowed along the A.T. Road stretch between Bharalumukh and Kalipur.

Diversions in Jalukbari, Panbazar and Noonmati

Goods vehicles will not be allowed on D.G. Road from Jalukbari Rotary towards Paltanbazar, Fatasil, Panbazar and Bharalumukh.

Pandu Ghat Road will be one-way towards Maligaon Chariali. Entry from Maligaon side into Pandu has been barred.

In Panbazar , movement from MS Road towards Gate No. 4 will remain closed.

In Chandmari–Geetanagar , no entry from Anuradha Point; vehicles will be allowed only from Hatigarh Chariali.

In Noonmati , traffic from Bandana Point to Refinery Gate via SBI Gali will be barred.

In Latasil, FC Road between High Court East Point (War Memorial) and Latasil Chariali will remain closed.

City Buses Get New Routes

Special routes have been earmarked for city buses to avoid gridlock. Buses from Basistha will move towards Dharapur via Ganeshguri–Paltanbazar–Maligaon, while Adabari buses will run to Lalganesh via Zoo Road and Rajdhani Masjid. Panjabari and Hatigaon routes have also been diverted through Sixmile, Ganesh Mandir, Chandmari and MG Road.

Inter-District Buses to ISBT Only

Buses run by ASTC from Lower Assam will not be allowed into Paltanbazar. They will be diverted directly to ISBT from Jalukbari.

Aim: Safety and Smooth Flow

The order, signed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic), states that the restrictions are meant to protect vulnerable road users such as children, senior citizens and differently-abled persons, while also ensuring unhindered passage for ambulances and fire services.

Traffic Police has appealed to citizens to cooperate and plan their journeys in advance to avoid inconvenience during the festive days.

