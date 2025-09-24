Durga Puja 2025 Calendar: Dates, Rituals, and Significance of the 5-Day Festival

Durga Puja is one of the most important Hindu festivals, widely celebrated with devotion and cultural enthusiasm across West Bengal, Odisha, Assam, Tripura, Bihar, Jharkhand, and many other parts of India. The festival honors Goddess Durga’s victory over Mahishasura, symbolizing the triumph of good over evil.
In 2025, Durga Puja will be observed from September 28 to October 2, with the preceding ritual of Mahalaya on September 21 marking the beginning of Devi Paksha. The celebration spans five days, filled with elaborate rituals, decorated pandals, cultural programs, and festive gatherings.
Durga Puja 2025 Calendar: Full List of Dates
|Festival Day
|Date
|Mahalaya Amavasya
|September 21
|Bilva Nimantran
|September 27
|Shashthi (Durga Puja begins)
|September 28
|Maha Saptami & Kolabou Puja
|September 29
|Maha Ashtami & Sandhi Puja
|September 30
|Maha Navami & Navami Homa
|October 1
|Vijayadashami, Durga Visarjan & Sindoor Khela
|October 2
Significance of Each Day of Durga Puja
Mahalaya – September 21, 2025
Mahalaya marks the end of Pitru Paksha (fortnight dedicated to ancestors) and the beginning of Devi Paksha. It is believed that Goddess Durga descends to Earth on this day. Bengalis traditionally wake up early to listen to the radio broadcast of Mahishasura Mardini, while artisans perform Chokku Daan, the ritual of painting the goddess’s eyes.
Shashthi – September 28, 2025
On Shashthi, the idol of Maa Durga is unveiled. Devotees perform rituals to welcome her, officially marking the start of Durga Puja festivities.
Maha Saptami – September 29, 2025
The highlight of Saptami is Nabapatrika Snan, where nine sacred plants representing the forms of Durga are bathed in a river and placed beside the idol, signifying fertility and prosperity.
Maha Ashtami – September 30, 2025
Ashtami is considered the most important day of Durga Puja. The Sandhi Puja, performed at the juncture of Ashtami and Navami, is a powerful ritual that invokes the goddess’s most fierce and protective form.
Maha Navami – October 1, 2025
Navami is celebrated with the Navami Homa (sacred fire ritual), which symbolizes purification and the destruction of evil forces. Cultural activities and community feasts also mark this day.
Vijayadashami – October 2, 2025
The final day of the festival represents Maa Durga’s victory over Mahishasura. Idols of the goddess are immersed in rivers or other water bodies during Durga Visarjan. In Bengal, Sindoor Khela is performed, where married women apply vermilion to each other, symbolizing prosperity and long marital life.
Cultural Importance of Durga Puja
Beyond rituals, Durga Puja is a grand cultural celebration. Cities are lit up with artistic pandals, traditional dance, music, and theatre performances. Streets overflow with food stalls, while families and friends come together to celebrate in new attire. The festival is both a spiritual observance and a vibrant cultural showcase.
Durga Puja 2025 started with Mahalaya on September 21 and concludes with Vijayadashami on October 2. Each day of the festival holds deep spiritual meaning, blending devotion, tradition, and community celebrations. As devotees prepare for the arrival of the goddess, the festival once again promises to bring joy, unity, and cultural richness across India.
