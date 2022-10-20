Guwahati: Police Apprehend 1 With Drugs From ISBT

Police in Guwahati arrested one person and seized a substantial amount of narcotics from his possession, officials informed on Thursday.

According to reports, the police arrested him from the Inter State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Betkuchi near the Balaji temple in Guwahati.

Officials informed that the drugs smuggler has been identified as Hanisur Rahman. He is a resident of Dhubri in Assam, they added.

Police also mentioned that Rahman was apprehended near Gate number 1 at ISBT, in possession of the narcotics.

It may be noted that officials informed earlier that massive quantities of narcotics worth crores were seized from different parts of the state in separate operations.

Police in Duliajan in Assam’s Dibrugarh district conducted a raid at Mayabazar locality in which a huge consignment of opioid-based drugs was seized.

Elsewhere, police in Assam’s Morigaon arrested two people and seized seven soap boxes packed with illicit substances.

In a further operation in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills’ Tura, police seized heroin and apprehended one person.