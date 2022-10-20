Assam Police Seizes Drugs Worth Crores In Separate Ops

Cracking the whip on drugs trafficking in Assam, police seized massive quantities of narcotics worth in crores from different parts of the state in separate operations, officials said on Thursday.
Police in Duliajan in Assam’s Dibrugarh district conducted a raid at Mayabazar locality in which a huge consignment of opioid-based drugs was seized.
According to reports, as much as 12.8 kilograms of opioids packed in 13 packets were seized by officials.
Police also detained three individuals in connection with the matter. They were identified as Ganesh Chetri, Hemant Chetri and Kamal Chetri.
Elsewhere, police in Assam’s Morigaon arrested two people and seized seven soap boxes packed with illicit substances.
Police conducted raids at Bodi Bazar area in Batadrava in the Morigaon district of Assam. During the raids officials also recovered several syringes and other containers, believed to be used in packing and selling the drugs.
Two people, including a woman, have been arrested on charges of smuggling. Officials identified them as Mumtaz Begum and Rabbul Hussain.
In a further operation in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills’ Tura, police seized heroin and apprehended one person.
Officials informed that the seizure contained 5.58 grams of heroin, along with 46 empty containers, cash and a mobile phone.
The detained individual was identified as Sagar K Marak. Police have taken him in for further questioning.