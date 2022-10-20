Assam Police Seizes Drugs Worth Crores In Separate Ops

Cracking the whip on drugs trafficking in Assam, police seized massive quantities of narcotics worth in crores from different parts of the state in separate operations, officials said on Thursday.

Police in Duliajan in Assam’s Dibrugarh district conducted a raid at Mayabazar locality in which a huge consignment of opioid-based drugs was seized.

According to reports, as much as 12.8 kilograms of opioids packed in 13 packets were seized by officials.

Police also detained three individuals in connection with the matter. They were identified as Ganesh Chetri, Hemant Chetri and Kamal Chetri.

Elsewhere, police in Assam’s Morigaon arrested two people and seized seven soap boxes packed with illicit substances.