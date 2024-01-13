Guwahati News

STF Assam Executes Successful Raid, Apprehends Notorious Drug Peddler

In a decisive operation executed under the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station, a successful raid, by the Special Task Force (STF) Assam, took place at 9th mile, Jorabat, resulting in the apprehension of a notorious drug peddler.

The operation, conducted based on actionable intelligence, yielded the confiscation of illicit substances and other pertinent items.

The arrested individual has been identified as Bisu Rai (32) son of Balaram Rai, 9 mile Baridua PS-Khanapara, Dist- Ri-Bhoi (Meghalaya).

Items seized during the raid include 52 vials containing suspected Heroin *Weight: 86.5 grams*, Cash amounting to Rs. 3,290, Three empty vials and one lighter.

The necessary legal procedures are currently underway.

