Guwahati Police Apprehends 10 Persons for Involvement in Beating Youth to Death

10 members of Jupiter Club were apprehended by the Guwahati Police on Sunday night for their alleged involvement in the murder of a youth over a land dispute.
The 10 persons are currently being interrogated by the police, reports said.
According to information, a youth identified as Sudem Boro lost his life during violent clashes that erupted over a land dispute in Guwahati’s Gaushala locality.
The clash reportedly erupted between members of a club and the youth’s family over purchasing a piece of land. An acquaintance of the youth had purchased a piece of land from a woman of Gaushala, sources said. The conflict erupted during monetary transactions over the piece of purchased land.
Reportedly, the woman then asked help to the members of Jupiter Club to sort out the conflict. The members of the club however resorted to physical assault on the youth.
Injured Sudem Boro was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), however he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment there. Meanwhile, another youth is currently undergoing treatment at the GMCH in a critical condition.