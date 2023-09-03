Guwahati: Youth Beaten to Death by Mob Over Land Dispute, Another Critical

A youth tragically lost his life during violent clashes that erupted over a land dispute in Guwahati’s Gaushala locality on Sunday.
According to reports, a clash erupted between members of a club and the youth’s family over purchasing a piece of land. Members of Jupiter Club had reportedly purchased a piece of land from a woman who was an acquaintance of the youth.
Verbal spat erupted between the two sides over monetary transactions in connection to the purchased land.
Allegations have been leveled against members of Jupiter Club for thrashing the youth brutally. The injured youth was rushed to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), however he succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment there, sources said.
Reportedly, another youth is currently undergoing treatment at the GMCH in a critical condition.