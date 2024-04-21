Guwahati Police Apprehends 5 Including 2 Actresses in Connection with Basistha Pub Case

In a disturbing turn of events, Guwahati police have gathered evidence, including mobile phones and dustbins, from the scene where a police officer from Basistha police station was brutally assaulted.
The altercation transpired following a confrontation between the officer, identified as Pradeep Basumatary, and individuals at a pub called ECHO. Initial reports suggest Basumatary was responding to complaints regarding recurring disturbances at the bar. The verbal exchange escalated into physical violence, culminating in Basumatary enduring a vicious assault. Perpetrators even attempted to immolate him by dousing him in diesel.
Three cases have been filed at Basistha police station relating to the attack. Among the cases registered in connection with the disturbing incident, a particular FIR stands out, lodged by the wife of the police officer.
Furthermore, another case, filed by Mayuri Gautam, brings to light allegations of ill-treatment against the police officer Pradeep Basumatary.
Additionally, the FIR filed by SI Ranjan Roy, sheds light on the obstruction faced by the responding police officer upon reaching the scene in the early morning hours.
As of now, five individuals have been apprehended in connection with the shocking incident. Ankur Dutta, Debakanta Dev Nath, and Krishanu Lahkar have been identified as the individuals apprehended, whereas the detained women, Mayuri Gautam and Korobi Sarma, are reportedly actresses in Assamese daily soap operas.
An investigation has been launched, with the police scrutinizing CCTV footage from the ECHO bar. The probe is being overseen by the Deputy Commissioner of Police of the East police district.
Efforts are underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the assault and ensure that all responsible parties are brought to justice swiftly.