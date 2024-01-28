Guwahati Police Apprehends Man for Posing as CID Officer, Abducting Minor Girl

One person has been abducted for allegedly luring and abducting a minor in Guwahati, reports emerged on Sunday.
According to the victim girl's family, the man as a Crime Investigation Department (CID) officer and tried to establish love relations with the minor girl. In this process, the man lured the girl and abducted her, suspected the family.
The accused man has been identified as Mahendra Bora.
Reportedly, the minor girl is a resident of Khanapara's Debanagar. She is the daughter of Jitumoni Rajbongshi and Sabitri Rajbongshi.
After the girl went missing, her family lodged a complaint at the Dispur Police Station.
Based on the complaint lodged, the police launched a search operation and nabbed the accused Mahendra Bora and rescued the minor girl. Reportedly, the were found after their phone location was traced.