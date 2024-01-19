Minor Girl's Body Found In Assam's Tinsukia; Rape, Murder Suspected

Amid a glaring rise in crimes across Assam, the recovery of a minor girl's dead body in Tinsukia's Laupati on Thursday sent shockwaves all over.
As per preliminary reports, the mortal remains were found at around 3 pm in Laupati village which falls under Dangari Panchayat under Talap Police Outpost in the Tinsukia district of Assam.
The deceased was aged 14 years and the identity is being withheld at the moment. According to her parents, she visited her friend's place about half-a-kilometer away from her home on Sunday.
When on Tuesday, her friend came and asked whether she had come home, the parents realised that she was missing. A section of locals mentioned that they did see the victim at her friend's home on Monday.
Meanwhile, when a search for her organised, her belongings including her footwear and bicycle were found at her friend's place even as their family said that she had left from there.
Then on January 18, Thursday, her body was found in a pit in a semi-naked condition covered by a piece of wood. Prima facie, it looked to a case of rape and murder.
Soon after, the police was called in and the body was today taken to Dibrugarh for post-mortem. In the meantime, Tinsukia Sadar Police, Doomdooma Police, and Talap Police are carrying out an investigation into the case.
The family of the victim's friend, whose father was identified as Sunil Bhoomij, is being questioned by Talap Police for more information.
Further details are expected to emerge after the post-mortem reports come in.