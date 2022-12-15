Guwahati Police Arrests 2 Fake Gold Traders from Pamohi

The Garchuk Police seized fake gold from the possession of four persons in Pamohi in Guwahati on Thursday.

Based on specific information, the police conducted a search drive in a rented house in Pamohi.

During the searches, the fake gold which was in the shape of two boats was seized. Along with the gold, the police also recovered mobile phones and a huge amount of cash.

The four arrested persons are Mohidul Islam, Abdul Malik, Babul Hussain and Hedoi Ullah.

According to reports, the fake gold was being transported illegally from Lakhimpur district of Assam to Bihar through Guwahati.

The police has launched an investigation into the case.