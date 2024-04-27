Guwahati Police Arrest 2 More Individuals in Peace Wellness Foundation Incident

The Guwahati police have made further arrests in connection with the recent incident at the Peace Wellness Foundation de-addiction centre. On Saturday, two individuals were apprehended by the city police.
The Guwahati police arrested Nishita Baishya, identified as the owner of Peace Wellness Foundation, in connection with the case.
Additionally, the cook at the center, Ashok Mistri, was arrested by Dispur police in connection with the ongoing investigation.
These arrests follow the apprehension of an employee, Bhargav Giri, on Friday night.
Charges Under POCSO Act: All three individuals associated with the de-addiction center have been arrested under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
The arrests mark significant progress in the investigation into the Peace Wellness Foundation incident, shedding light on the alleged wrongdoing at the centre.