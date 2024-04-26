Teen Allegedly Raped at 'Peace Wellness Foundation' Rehab Centre, Accused Arrested

In a series of troubling events plaguing the Peace Wellness Foundation, another distressing incident has emerged, shining a light on the challenges faced by its residents. Beyond the already existing mental torment, reports reveal that a teenage girl has allegedly been raped within the confines of the rehabilitation center.
According to sources, Bhargav Giri, a staff member entrusted with overseeing the center, stands accused of subjecting the vulnerable teenager to repeated instances of rape.
In a shocking testimony provided to the Dispur police, the victim recounted the disturbing experiences she faced at the hands of her alleged aggressor.
Following the revelation, immediate steps were taken to ensure the victim's well-being, including a comprehensive medical examination to address any physical or psychological repercussions.
Furthermore, police have taken swift action by apprehending the accused from Japorigog after a FIR at the Dispur police station.