Guwahati Police Arrest 2 Thieves, Recover Stolen Items, Cash

The case pertains to the January 31 incident in which thieves had plundered several business establishments at a market complex in Guwahati's Ganeshguri area.
Dispur Police in Guwahati on Wednesday arrested two people in connection with a theft that occurred at a garment store in the city's Ganeshguri locality on January 31, this year, and recovered the stolen items and cash.

Officials informed that after the theft, the owner of the shop named 'Ratul Garments', had filed a case at the Dispur Police Station numbered 88/24 under sections 461/380 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

According to the owner Momrez Khan's complaint, his store at Janapath Market Complex in Guwahati's Ganeshguri was looted by unknown miscreants who broke in at night at stole several clothing items and cash amounting around to Rs 80,000 from the cash box.

During the course of the investigation based on the complaint, the police arrested two accused, residents of Bhella Barpeta and recovered the stolen items from their possession.

The accused were identified as Dipak Das (42), a resident of Guwahati's Ganeshguri area and Rajib Ali (24), a resident of Barpeta. All the recovered items were seized accordingly and the accused persons were forwarded to judicial custody for further action.

Meanwhile, the list of stolen items including cash that were recovered by the police from the accused thieves include:

  • Full sleeve jacket - 10 Nos

  • Half sleeve jacket - 5 Nos

  • Blazer coat - 3 Nos

  • Jumper/hoodies - 8 Nos

  • Sweatshirt - 11 Nos

  • Full sleeve shirts - 2 Nos

  • Ladies undergarments (Bodycare) - 6Nos packets

  • Track pants - 20 Nos

  • Cotton trousers - 12 Nos

  • Jeans pants - 18 Nos

  • Phillips hair dryer - 1 piece

  • Phillips hair styling set - 1 piece

  • Phillips curler - 1 piece

  • Phillips trimmer - 1 piece

  • Phillips style care - 1 piece

  • One keypad Samsung mobile

  • One white colour android mobile (old model)

  • Cash Rs 70,000 + 9,400 (79,400) only

