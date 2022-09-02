Guwahati Police Arrest 2 UP Residents For Running Fake Certificates Racket

Police in Guwahati on Friday arrested two individuals from the Paltan Bazar area on charges of forging seal pads and stamps.

The two arrested individuals were identified as Shankar Yadav and Munna Sharma, both residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Guwahati Police arrested the two from the city’s Paltan Bazar area today.

According to officials, the two apprehended individuals produced fake permanent residence certificates (PRC), caste certificates and other such documents in exchange for money.