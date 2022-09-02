Guwahati News

Guwahati Police Arrest 2 UP Residents For Running Fake Certificates Racket

The two apprehended individuals produced fake permanent residence certificates (PRC), caste certificates and other such documents in exchange for money.
Guwahati Police arrested two people from Uttar Pradesh for running a fake certificates racket | REPRESENTATIVE
Police in Guwahati on Friday arrested two individuals from the Paltan Bazar area on charges of forging seal pads and stamps.

The two arrested individuals were identified as Shankar Yadav and Munna Sharma, both residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Guwahati Police arrested the two from the city’s Paltan Bazar area today.

According to officials, the two apprehended individuals produced fake permanent residence certificates (PRC), caste certificates and other such documents in exchange for money.

They reportedly charged Rs 25,000 to Rs 30,000 for each forgery job and targeted job seeking people in the North East to run their racket.

Meanwhile, the two persons were taken into custody by Paltan Bazar police and they are currently questioning them on the charges.

Police said that they issued certificates to job seekers with fake seals in the name of facilitating all-India examinations.

Guwahati police
Uttar Pradesh
Paltan Bazar
Fake Certificates Racket

