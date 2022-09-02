Assam: Over 100 Hospitalised In Suspected Food Poisoning In Morigaon

Over a hundred people including children were admitted to a hospital in Assam’s Morigaon following a case of suspected food poisoning on Friday.

The incident took place at Barukati village in the Morigaon district of Assam today.

According to reports, the people had gathered for a ‘Bhagwat Path’ or a prayer ceremony at the residence of one Prasanna Konwar.

The food poisoning is suspected to have taken place from the consumption of the Prasad offered at the prayer ceremony there.

Those who fell ill due to incident were rushed to the Morigaon civil hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

It may be noted that as many as 15 people were admitted to hospital in a case of food poisoning in Assam’s Golaghat on August 6.