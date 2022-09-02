Assam

Assam: Over 100 Hospitalised In Suspected Food Poisoning In Morigaon

The food poisoning is suspected to have taken place from the consumption of the Prasad offered at the prayer ceremony there.
Over 100 hospitalised in a case of food poisoning in Assam's Morigaon | REPRESENTATIVE
Over a hundred people including children were admitted to a hospital in Assam’s Morigaon following a case of suspected food poisoning on Friday.

The incident took place at Barukati village in the Morigaon district of Assam today.

According to reports, the people had gathered for a ‘Bhagwat Path’ or a prayer ceremony at the residence of one Prasanna Konwar.

Those who fell ill due to incident were rushed to the Morigaon civil hospital where they are currently receiving treatment.

It may be noted that as many as 15 people were admitted to hospital in a case of food poisoning in Assam’s Golaghat on August 6.

According to reports, the incident took place at Selengi village in the Golaghat district.

The villagers were attending a prayer function at the residence of Deepak Phukan, where they were served with ‘chira-doi’ (flattened rice and curd) as prasad.

The poisoning is suspected to have been due to eating the curd, doctors informed.

In yet another incident of food poisoning on the day before, 18 people including three children were hospitalized after suspected food poisoning in Assam’s Majuli.

