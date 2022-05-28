Guwahati: Police Arrest 4 Youths In CRPF Exam Debacle

Police in Guwahati nabbed a total of four youths on Saturday for appearing in place of other candidates in Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) examinations.

According to the police, they had appeared in the departmental recruitment examination held at the CRPF campus at 9th Mile.

The four youths sat for the Citi GD physical examination on behalf of others through PST/PET of the CRPF, officials said.

Meanwhile, the assistant commander at the CRPF 9th Mile camp, Amosh Lana had lodged a complaint at the Jorabat police station, based on which police had initiated investigation into the matter.