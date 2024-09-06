Guwahati Police Arrest 55-Year-Old Man for Sexually Abusing Granddaughter

A horrifying incident of sexual abuse has emerged in Guwahati's Panjabari locality, wherein a 7-year-old girl was sexually abused by her grandfather, sources said on Friday.
Right after the incident occured, the city police apprehended the accused identified as Tofail Ali Sheikh (55).
As per sources, the victim minor girl, who had lost her parents, was looked after by her grandmother and grandfather. Taking advantage of the grandmother absence on Thursday night, her grandfather committed the heinous act.
However, later, the child managed to escape from Sheikh's clutches and immediately informed a nearby neighbor about the abuse.
Based on her version, the local residents informed the Satgaon police about the incident, The police then promptly arrived at the scene and arrested the accused, Tofail Ali Sheikh.
Currently, an extensive interrogation of the accused is underway at the Satgaon police station, sources informed.