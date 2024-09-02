Jorhat

Assam: JMCH Sweeper Beaten by Locals after Attempted Sexual Assault of Minor

The parents of the minor, both daily wage laborers, had left their six-month-old and four-year-old daughters at home when the accused, a tenant living next door, reportedly lured the minors into his room and engaged in inappropriate acts.
Assam: Man in Jorhat Beaten by Locals After Attempted Sexual Assault of Minor
Assam: Man in Jorhat Beaten by Locals After Attempted Sexual Assault of Minor
Pratidin Time
Updated on

A shocking incident unfolded in Jorhat's Habichuk area under Lichubari police station, where a man in his 50s, Ashok Balmiki, a sweeper at Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH), was thrashed by locals for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a four-year-old girl.

The parents of the minor, both daily wage laborers, had left their six-month-old and four-year-old daughters at home when the accused, a tenant living next door, reportedly lured the minors into his room and engaged in inappropriate acts.

An eyewitness revealed the horrific details, leading to locals tying Balmiki to a pole and beating him before handing him over to the police.

A video shows the victim in tears, recounting, “He came above me and touched me inappropriately. My elder noticed him taking me and my six-month-old sister to his room.”

The accused is now in police custody, and further investigation is underway.

Assam: Man in Jorhat Beaten by Locals After Attempted Sexual Assault of Minor
Assam: Student Leader on the Run After Alleged Rape of Minor Girl
Assam police
Sexual Assault
Crime

Related Stories

No stories found.

No stories found.
X
jorhat>>latest-assam-news-breaking-news-assam/jorhat/assam-jmch-sweeper-beaten-by-locals-after-attempted-sexual-assault-of-minor
logo
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com