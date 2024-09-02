Assam: JMCH Sweeper Beaten by Locals after Attempted Sexual Assault of Minor

A shocking incident unfolded in Jorhat's Habichuk area under Lichubari police station, where a man in his 50s, Ashok Balmiki, a sweeper at Jorhat Medical College Hospital (JMCH), was thrashed by locals for allegedly attempting to sexually assault a four-year-old girl.
The parents of the minor, both daily wage laborers, had left their six-month-old and four-year-old daughters at home when the accused, a tenant living next door, reportedly lured the minors into his room and engaged in inappropriate acts.
An eyewitness revealed the horrific details, leading to locals tying Balmiki to a pole and beating him before handing him over to the police.
A video shows the victim in tears, recounting, “He came above me and touched me inappropriately. My elder noticed him taking me and my six-month-old sister to his room.”
The accused is now in police custody, and further investigation is underway.