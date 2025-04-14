Guwahati Police Arrest Apollo Hospital Doctor in POCSO Case

In a deeply disturbing incident, Dispur Police in Guwahati have arrested Dr. Bikash Roy Das, a doctor associated with Apollo Hospital in Guwahati, on serious charges of sexually harassing a minor girl. The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) as well as the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

According to police sources, the complaint was lodged by the mother of the victim at the Dispur Police Station. The accused doctor reportedly committed the offence against the teenage daughter of one of his close friends.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered under case number 325/25. The police have invoked IPC Sections 354 (assault or criminal force on a woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 354A (sexual harassment), along with Section 8 of the POCSO Act, which deals with sexual assault against a child.

The victim and her father, who is also a friend of Dr. Das, filed a detailed statement with the police.

The Dispur Police are currently conducting further investigation into the matter. The accused has been taken into custody and is expected to be produced before the court for further legal proceedings.

The hospital authorities have yet to issue an official statement regarding the incident.

