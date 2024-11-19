Assam Man gets 20 years Jail in POCSO Case

The Rangia Additional Sessions Judge and Special Courthave convicted Dinesh Das, a resident of Baihata Chariali, under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, sentencing him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

In addition to the prison term, the court has ordered that Das pay a compensation of ₹3 lakh to the victim.

The case dates back to 2020, when the incident was reported at the Baihata Chariali police station. The charge sheet was filed based on a complaint lodged by Child Protection Officer Mun Mun Sadhani. The court proceedings, led by Judge Mukul Chetiya, culminated in this landmark verdict.

Government lawyer Devjit Saikia confirmed that the court not only imposed a 20-year sentence on the convict but also levied a fine.

Moreover, the court has directed the government to ensure that the victim receives the compensation amount.