Guwahati Police Arrest Broker in Connection to Illegal Acquisition of Land

The Guwahati Police has reportedly arrested a land broker from Narengi's Housing Colony for his involvement in the fraudulent acquisition of land.
According to reports, the broker was nabbed after operations were conducted by the Narengi Police on Wednesday based on a case registered at the Noonmati Police Station.
The broker has been identified as Jogeshwar Nath (49), reports said.
He had reportedly illegally grabbed a plot of land that belonged to a political party. The party identified as CPI then filed an FIR at the Noonmati Police Station after which the land broker was arrested.
In this regard, the police have registered a case and launched an interrogation into it.