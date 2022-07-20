Guwahati Police Arrest Culprit In Patarkuchi Murder From Delhi

Guwahati Police nabbed the main accused in the gruesome murder at Patarkuchi in the city on Tuesday from Delhi.
According to reports, a team of Basistha police in Guwahati arrested Raju Das from Delhi last night.
It may be noted that the body of an E-rickshaw driver named Pujon Dey was recovered from a locked room in a semi-decayed state from Tengakhal near Patarkuchi in Guwahati on June 19.
However, suspicions were raised on Das, who used to stay with the victim, but was not seen about three days prior to the recovery of the body.
Police reportedly spotted marks of assault on the forehead of the decaying body. Further investigation revealed that he had been hit with a rod resulting in death, making it a case of homicide.
The main accused, Das was arrested after a month-long hiatus from Delhi, bringing closure to the case. He is being brought back to Guwahati and will arrive by today evening, said police.
Following the incident, locals had alleged that they often heard noises of the pair quarrelling after the Das, alias Hirak, would come home in an inebriated condition.