Guwahati Police Arrest Culprit In Patarkuchi Murder From Delhi

Guwahati Police nabbed the main accused in the gruesome murder at Patarkuchi in the city on Tuesday from Delhi.

According to reports, a team of Basistha police in Guwahati arrested Raju Das from Delhi last night.

It may be noted that the body of an E-rickshaw driver named Pujon Dey was recovered from a locked room in a semi-decayed state from Tengakhal near Patarkuchi in Guwahati on June 19.

However, suspicions were raised on Das, who used to stay with the victim, but was not seen about three days prior to the recovery of the body.