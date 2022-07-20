Assam CM Launches 'Swanirbhar Naari' Scheme For Indigenous Weavers

The Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday launched the ‘Swanirbhar Naari’ scheme which will empower indigenous weavers in Guwahati.

The state government will procure handloom items directly from indigenous weavers via a web portal under the scheme.

CM Sarma tweeted, “Happy to launch 'Swanirbhar Naari' a scheme to empower our indigenous weavers. Govt will procure handloom items directly from them through an online portal.”

The scheme will help in preserving the heritage of handlooms and textiles in the state, he said.

The Assam CM said, “I am sure this scheme will help preserve our heritage of handlooms and textiles by ensuring assured income to our weavers.”