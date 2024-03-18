Guwahati Police Arrest Man for Alleged Love Jihad and Financial Deceit

In a significant development, the Chandmari police have apprehended Hamidul Islam following accusations of love jihad and financial deceit. The arrest comes after a young woman filed a complaint against Hamidul, alleging various offenses.
According to reports, Hamidul is accused of initiating a romantic relationship with the young woman under the guise of a Hindu youth. Leveraging this false identity, he allegedly defrauded her of a staggering sum amounting to Rs 12 lakh through deceptive means.
Furthermore, it is alleged that Hamidul engaged in a physical relationship with the young woman, coercing her into multiple abortions against her will, totaling up to five instances.
The arrest of Hamidul Islam took place in the Christian Basti area, following the filing of a police complaint by the young woman.
The Chandmari police have taken swift action in response to the serious allegations leveled against Hamidul. The case has garnered attention for its implications regarding love jihad and financial exploitation, prompting authorities to pursue the matter with utmost seriousness.
As investigations unfold, the community awaits further developments in this unfolding saga of alleged deception and exploitation.