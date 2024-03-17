Woman Allegedly Duped of Rs 12 Lakh by Fake Hindu Boyfriend in Guwahati

In a heart-wrenching tale of deceit and betrayal, a young woman hailing from Bamunimaidam, has come forward with allegations of being duped out of approximately Rs 12 lakh by her purported boyfriend, who initially presented himself under the guise of a Hindu youth.
The victim woman, entangled in a three-year relationship, found herself enamored by a young man named Hamidul Islam from Rangiya. Little did she know, Hamidul, initially introduced to her as Jun, would orchestrate a scheme resulting in significant financial loss for her.
The accused, Hamidul Islam, stands accused of illicitly extracting the aforementioned sum from the woman under various pretexts subsequent to the commencement of their relationship. Speaking out against the ordeal, the woman lamented, "I fell victim to love jihad. Initially, he portrayed himself as a Hindu."
In her narrative, the victim woman identifies Sunny Golden, a notable YouTuber, as the brother of her erstwhile boyfriend, Hamidul Islam.
This harrowing tale serves as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities individuals face in matters of the heart, urging for greater vigilance and awareness against such fraudulent schemes.