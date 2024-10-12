Guwahati News

Guwahati Police Arrest Margherita Man in Multi-Crore Online Trading Scam

According to sources, the arrested individual has been linked to the fraudulent online trading platform named 'G Million Trade Bull'.
In renewed efforts against online trading fraud, the Guwahati police on Saturday arrested another individual, sources said.

According to sources, the arrested individual has been linked to the fraudulent online trading platform named ‘G Million Trade Bull’. The arrested suspect identified as Rishiraj Gogoi was apprehended from Tinsukia’s Margherita.

Gogoi is accused of embezzling crores of rupees through online trading schemes. This arrest comes on the heels of the previous detention of another individual involved with the organization, identified as Joy Modok, sources added.

The police continue to investigate the case, aiming to uncover the full extent of the scam and bring all responsible parties to justice.

