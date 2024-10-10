Assam Crime Branch Nabs One Accused in Rs 4 Crore Scam, More Suspects on Run

The Crime Branch of Assam Police has arrested one of the key accused, Zakir Hussain, in the Crime Branch P.S. Case No. 13/2024 under sections 178/179/180/308/316/318/336/340/351/61 BNS. This case was registered against Ashim Kr Das, B.N. Sarma, Deva Prakash Bhagawati, and others.
The gang is accused of cheating a Noida-based company, Prontastic IT (Pvt) Ltd, of around Rs. 4 crore by issuing fake work orders for supplying "75,000 pieces of bed sheets and pillow covers for BPL families" to the Adivasi Welfare and Development Council, Assam.
Two other key accused, Arjun Mehta and Amit Jalali, are still absconding. Both were out-of-state fraudsters who reportedly assisted Ashim’s gang in executing the scam from Noida. Investigations have revealed that Zakir was involved in bringing businessmen from outside and, in collusion with Ashim Das, Deva Prakash Bhagawati, Birinchi Borkotoki alias B.N. Sarma, and other associates, duped them of several crores.
Zakir, who introduced himself as an advocate, resides at House No. 93, Bylane-5, Pragati Nagar, PO- Udayan Vihar, PS- Satgaon, Kamrup (Metro) district.
Investigation Findings:
Ashim Kr Das and Deva Prakash Bhagawati lured Sunny Brezza, the complainant from Prontastic IT (Pvt) Ltd, by presenting a work order from the Adivasi Welfare and Development Council for the supply of bed sheets, pillow covers, etc. The initial work order presented was for an amount of Rs. 250 crore for supplying various materials to the Council. The accused convinced the complainant that the contract could be obtained without formally participating in the tender process and that it would be managed by them, assuring substantial profit margins.
Convinced by the accused, the victim decided to start with the supply of bed sheets and pillow covers amounting to around Rs. 4 crores.
The accused called the informant to Guwahati for a meeting with government officials regarding the contract. Initially, Ashim Das took the informant to a bungalow in the Ministers’ Colony, Dispur, where he met a person claiming to be B.N. Sharma, Joint Secretary, Government of Assam. This individual assured the informant that the contract would be awarded after a few formalities.
Ashim Das and Deba Prakash Bhagawati then took the informant to the Assam Secretariat in a vehicle belonging to Bhagawati for a fake official meeting with fake senior officials. The same person who posed as the Joint Secretary held discussions with the informant and his brother, during which they were handed the purchase and work orders for supplying bed sheets and pillow covers worth around Rs. 4 crores.
The accused took Rs. 85.4 lakhs as security deposits for the contract from the informant through their bank accounts.
After receiving the work and purchase orders, the informant's company dispatched the goods from Noida to Guwahati in several trucks, which were taken to a godown located at Changsari, where all the articles were unloaded.
Following delivery, the accused gradually began to avoid the informant, leading to suspicion about the entire deal. The informant subsequently filed a complaint with the police.
The investigation revealed that the informant was duped by a group of fraudsters who contact firms or companies from outside the state interested in government supply contracts. They employ agents or acquaintances to convince these businesses that they will assist in obtaining contracts in various government departments and councils for a commission, inviting them to Guwahati.
When representatives of firms come to Guwahati, the fraudsters arrange meetings at the Assam Secretariat or Minister’s Colony, making them believe they have good rapport with government authorities and can secure substantial supply orders.
In this case, Ashim Das sent the fake Joint Secretary B.N. Sharma in advance to the Minister’s Colony, where he waited in the visitor's lounge. After some time, Ashim Das took the informant into the Colony to meet the fake Joint Secretary.
Ashim Das arranged visitor's entry passes with the help of broker Niranjan Das for entry into the Assam Secretariat. Using Bhagawati's Fortuner vehicle, the informant and his brother were taken to the Assam Secretariat, where they were led to a conference hall of the Mines and Minerals Department, arranged by Niranjan Das. In the conference hall, the fake Joint Secretary appeared and handed over several documents, including the purchase order and work order.
The informant was then asked to deposit security money of Rs. 85.4 lakhs through bank accounts belonging to Ashim Das and Deba Prakash Bhagawati’s associates, which he duly deposited.
The informant's company then dispatched the articles from Noida to Guwahati in several trucks. The trucks were taken by agents of Ashim Das and Deba Prakash Bhagawati to a godown in Changsari, where all articles were unloaded.
The investigation further revealed that Ashim Kr Das impersonated a representative of the Adivasi Welfare and Development Council and is a member of a gang of fraudsters who have been duping several businessmen using this modus operandi of showing fake work orders and convincing them to participate in supply contracts. His associates include Deba Prakash Bhagawati (already arrested by CID in another fraud case), Birinchi Borkotoki (a retired Publicity Officer of the Directorate of Small Savings, impersonating as Joint Secretary B.N. Sarma), Niranjan Das (a broker arranging entry passes into the Secretariat), and several others who prepare fake documents like work orders, sanction letters, memorandums of understanding, sample orders, and delivery challans using counterfeit seals and stamps of the Adivasi Welfare and Development Council.
The fraudulent documents used to deceive the informant have been seized, and the work and purchase orders established as fake.
Bank transaction details have been collected and scrutinized, reflecting transactions between the complainant and the accused party.
Other technical analyses revealed the involvement of the accused persons.
Details of the Arrested Persons:
Ashim Kumar Das (41), S/O Sri Bhubon Kumar Das, R/O H.No: 20, K.K. Handique Path, Sarumotoria, Downtown, PS - Dispur, Dist. Kamrup (M), Assam. (He is one of the kingpins of the gang).
Birinchi Borkotoki (61), S/O Late Durgaprasad Borkotoki, R/O 29, Block A, Pragjyotish Housing Colony, Ghoramara, PS - Hatigaon, Dist. Kamrup (M), Assam. (He impersonated as the Joint Secretary in the Government of Assam).
Niranjan Das (39), S/O Late Uma Das, Present Add. R/O House No. 28, Mohini Chowk, Japorigog, PS- Dispur, Dist- Kamrup (M), Assam. Permanent Add. Vill- Chandmari, PO- Lilabari, PS- North Lakhimpur, Dist- Lakhimpur (Assam). (He arranges passes for entry into the Secretariat Campus and also arranges for sitting space for organizing fake meetings in the Secretariat)
It may be mentioned that this case is also linked to Dispur PS Case No. 182/2024 under sections 120(B)/406/419/420/468 IPC against the same accused persons, who allegedly defrauded a company, Manpho Exports, based in Bangalore, by issuing fake work orders for supplying GR items to the Assam Disaster Management Authority.
Informant Lalit Parikh of Manpho Exports incurred a loss of Rs. 3.77 crores. Investigation into this case is ongoing, and there is every likelihood that these fraudsters have cheated many businessmen using the same modus operandi, with further details expected to emerge during the ongoing investigation.