Assam Crime Branch Nabs One Accused in Rs 4 Crore Scam, More Suspects on Run

Two other key accused, Arjun Mehta and Amit Jalali, are still absconding. Both were out-of-state fraudsters who reportedly assisted Ashim’s gang in executing the scam from Noida. Investigations have revealed that Zakir was involved in bringing businessmen from outside and, in collusion with Ashim Das, Deva Prakash Bhagawati, Birinchi Borkotoki alias B.N. Sarma, and other associates, duped them of several crores.

Zakir, who introduced himself as an advocate, resides at House No. 93, Bylane-5, Pragati Nagar, PO- Udayan Vihar, PS- Satgaon, Kamrup (Metro) district.