Guwahati Police Arrest Prime Accused in City Honey Trapping Scandal

In a significant breakthrough, Nazrul Ali, one of the main accused in a high-profile honey trapping racket, has been arrested by Dispur police at Guwahati Club.
The honey trapping racket came to light when Dispur police arrested four women and two men on June 13. The modus operandi involved young women befriending affluent young men at local paan shops, luring them into rented rooms under the pretense of a party, and then engaging in physical intimacy. At this juncture, two accomplices posing as policemen would burst in, catch the victims in compromising positions, and use police paraphernalia to intimidate and blackmail them for large sums of money.
The racket was exposed following an FIR lodged by a recent victim. Acting swiftly, Dispur police raided a rented accommodation in Beltola Survey on June 14, dismantling the operation and arresting four women and two men involved in the scam. However, Nazrul Ali, a key figure in the operation, managed to evade arrest and had been absconding since the case was registered on June 12.
After an extensive manhunt, Dispur police successfully apprehended Nazrul Ali, bringing a crucial member of the honey trapping ring to justice. His arrest marks a significant step in curbing the fraudulent activities and protecting potential victims from similar schemes.
This crackdown by Dispur police has sent a strong message against such deceitful practices, ensuring that those who exploit and blackmail innocent people are held accountable. The investigation continues, with police hopeful of uncovering more details and connections within the racket.