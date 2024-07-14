Guwahati Police Arrest Prime Accused in City Honey Trapping Scandal

The honey trapping racket came to light when Dispur police arrested four women and two men on June 13. The modus operandi involved young women befriending affluent young men at local paan shops, luring them into rented rooms under the pretense of a party, and then engaging in physical intimacy. At this juncture, two accomplices posing as policemen would burst in, catch the victims in compromising positions, and use police paraphernalia to intimidate and blackmail them for large sums of money.