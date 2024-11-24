Guwahati Police Arrest Six-Member Robbery Gang in Major Operation

In a major success for the Guwahati police, a six-member gang of robbers were arrested following a successful operation, sources said on Sunday.

As per sources, the gang, which had been involved in several robberies across different parts of Guwahati, was apprehended during a coordinated raid.

The robbers had committed a series of crimes in various areas of the city, and several police stations in Guwahati have filed cases against the individuals, sources added.

The operation was carried out under the leadership of Latasil Police Station's Officer-in-Charge (OC) Jyotishman Neog, who led the team in cracking down on the group.

The arrested persons are Sadek Ali, Akbar Ali, Lokman Ali, Abu Bakkar Siddique, Saidul Rahman, hailing from Darrang district, and Joynal Abdin hailing from Barpeta district.