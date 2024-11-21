Guwahati Businessman Linked to Iron Theft Racket Goes Into Hiding

The Chandmari police in Guwahati have launched a search operation to locate the proprietor of one Ambika Enterprise situated in Machkowa area for his involvement in an alleged scrap iron theft racket.

Acting on the confession of an arrested member of the racket, the police conducted a raid at the apartment of the proprietor located in Ulubari. However, the individual in question, identified as Amit Sarawgi, has reportedly gone into hiding to evade arrest.

The investigation revealed that Ambika Enterprise was allegedly receiving and processing stolen iron frames, which were then melted and supplied to other parties.

A manhunt is underway by the police to apprehend Sarawgi.

Recently, the Guwahati Police successfully busted a gang involved in the theft and illegal sale of manhole covers, following a detailed investigation into a series of thefts in the Bamunimaidan area.

Over the past few days, the group of miscreants had been stealing manhole covers from various locations, particularly in the Chandmari and Bamunimaidan areas. The gang reportedly used small commercial vehicles to transport the stolen covers, selling them to scrapyards outside Guwahati.