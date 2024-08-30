Guwahati Police Arrest Trio on Charges of Embezzlement

The Guwahati Police have arrested three fraudsters on accusations of embezzling a huge sum of money, sources said on Friday.
The fraudsters arrested by the police have been identified as Minto Das, Hemanta Hazarika, and Biju Das.
According to sources, the trio, who were employed with Hitachi company, were involved in embezzlement of Rs 4 crore over the past four years. The accused persons were on the run since May 30, 2024.
The arrest came after the capture of another fraudster, named Ajay Biswakarma, who revealed the identities and whereabouts of the other three during his confession to the police.