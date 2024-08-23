Another Financial Scam Dupes Customers in Assam, Fraudster Absconding

A major financial scam has left the residents of Assam’s South Kamrup in turmoil after crores of rupees were embezzled by a fake financial institution.
The fraudulent activities have come to light in Bardua Bagan under Palasbari police station, where customers are reeling from the loss of their hard-earned savings.
Salman Marak, the owner of the fraudulent financial institution "Grameen Seva Nidhi (GSN)," has reportedly fled after duping locals out of their savings.
The company, established five years ago, promised customers easy returns and attracted a large number of people from both urban and rural areas, including Bardua Bagan and Loharghat. Through agents, GSN collected daily and long-term savings from common shopkeepers, vegetable traders, and other locals, promising them substantial profits.
However, when the savings matured, customers were left high and dry. Salman Marak has since gone into hiding, leaving behind a locked office and a trail of despair.
Victims of the scam, many of whom relied on their savings for their livelihood, have lodged an FIR at the Palasbari police station. Agents involved in the scheme—Mallen Rabha, Anjan Rabha, and Samarjit Rabha—have also been named in the complaint.
This incident is part of a worrying trend in the state, where fraudulent financial institutions are exploiting people's desire for easy money. These institutions lure unsuspecting customers with promises of high returns, only to vanish once they have collected large sums.
Despite this revelation, many other fake financial institutions continue to operate in the region, enticing people with the promise of quick profits. Victims have urged the public to be cautious and not fall prey to such scams, emphasizing the importance of being vigilant in financial dealings.
Local police are currently investigating the matter, but the whereabouts of Salman Marak remain unknown. The affected customers hope for swift justice and the recovery of their lost savings.