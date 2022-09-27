Guwahati: Police Arrest Woman With 25Kg Cannabis In Major Haul

Police in Guwahati busted a woman for allegedly selling cannabis and seized huge quantities of the contraband substance, officials informed on Tuesday.

According to reports, an operation based on specific information was carried out by Fatasil police under the aegis of ACP Nandini Kakati in Guwahati’s Lalganesh.

Police arrested a woman who was busted with the drugs in her possession. She was identified as Jivanti Deka, officials said.

Police said that during the operation at her residence, they seized around 25 kilograms of cannabis from her. Apart from that, police also found cash worth over a lakh and a car.

The vehicle, a Hyundai Xcent having registration numbers AS 01 T 6777, was also taken into police custody, they said.

Officials further informed that the cannabis was found concealed inside the car. It has also come to the fore that the woman dealt in cannabis for a long time.

Further details in the matter are awaited.