Dawood Ibrahim's Aide Riyaz Bhati Arrested In Extortion Case

Anti-Extortion Cell of Mumbai Crime Branch on Monday arrested underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's aide Riyaz Bhati from the Andheri area in connection with an extortion case, said Mumbai Crime Branch.

Bhati will be produced before a court on Tuesday against whom a case of extortion and threatening to kill is registered. Bhati has been wanted in the extortion case filed at Mumbai's Versova Police Station.

After the registration of the case at Versova police station, the investigation of the matter was carried by the Anti-Extortion Cell of the Crime Branch.

According to the police, Riyaz Bhati and Salim Qureshi alias Salim Fruit, a relative of Chhota Shakeel, had extorted a costly vehicle and more than Rs 7 lakh by threatening to kill a businessman of Andheri.

Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Chhota Shakeel's relative Salim Fruit has also been named in the FIR.