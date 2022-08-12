Guwahati Police Arrests Two Temple Thieves

Hatigaon Police arrested two thieves on Friday in connection with the alleged robberies in two temples in Guwahati, Assam.

The accused were identified as Rafiqul Ali and Ashraful Islam.

According to the sources, they looted temples in the Hatigaon and Bhetapara area of the city.

Police recovered several items belonging to the temple from them.

The accused allegedly looted the temple in Bhetapara on August 5 breaking the grill of the temple.

They stole the money from the installed donation box and other valuable items belonging to the temple.

Last month, a temple in Guwahati’s Noonmati area was looted by thieves.

The incident took place at a temple in the Shivpur locality of the Noonmati area in the city.

According to reports, the robbers looted around Rs 10,000 from the donation box of the temple.