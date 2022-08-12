2 Bangladeshis Arrested In Kolkata For Flying Drone Near Victoria Memorial

Two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Kolkata for allegedly using a drone to capture photographs of the Victoria Memorial Hall without permission, police said on Friday.
Police informed that the two were detained on Wednesday for capturing photographs of the Victoria Memorial and its surrounding areas using a drone without any prior permission from the concerned authorities.
They have been identified as residents of Rajshahi in Bangladesh after a complaint was filed at the Hastings Police Station by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), in charge of the security of the museum.
Officials said that the two Bangladeshis, upon being questioned, revealed that they had no prior permissions to fly the drone, an unarmed aerial vehicle.
Police said, “The accused were using the drone fitted with cameras from the Victoria Memorial's north gate. They were taking photographs of the memorial and its surrounding areas.”
They have been sent to police custody till August 23, added police.
It may be noted that Victoria Memorial Hall is close to the army’s Eastern Command headquarters at Fort William.
“They have violated the Aircraft Act. Flying drones in and around the Victoria Memorial Hall is prohibited as it is a no-drone zone and also falls in the defence area. To operate any such unmanned aerial vehicle, one needs to get special permission. We are talking to them,” police further said.