2 Bangladeshis Arrested In Kolkata For Flying Drone Near Victoria Memorial

Two Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Kolkata for allegedly using a drone to capture photographs of the Victoria Memorial Hall without permission, police said on Friday.

Police informed that the two were detained on Wednesday for capturing photographs of the Victoria Memorial and its surrounding areas using a drone without any prior permission from the concerned authorities.

They have been identified as residents of Rajshahi in Bangladesh after a complaint was filed at the Hastings Police Station by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), in charge of the security of the museum.

Officials said that the two Bangladeshis, upon being questioned, revealed that they had no prior permissions to fly the drone, an unarmed aerial vehicle.