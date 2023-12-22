Guwahati Police Arrests 2 in Fake Land Document Racket

The Guwahati Police apprehended two persons involved in preparing forged land documents and duping people, reports said.
The two accused persons have been identified as Pradyut Saikia and Debojit Nath, sources said.
As per reports, the duo were allegedly involved in making fake PAN cards and using them in creating fake land documents further duping several people for a long time. It is also alleged that they looted crores of rupees from many people after selling land.
Reports further stated that FIRs have been lodged against the duo at several police stations. They are currently under the custody of the Dispur Police.
Pradyut Saikia, one of the accused was engaged in fabricating counterfeit PAN cards using his own photo and claimed ownership of land using the fake cards, sources said. Thereafter, he assigned the power of attorney to the other accused Debojit Nath. In this way, the duo had been reportedly carrying out a racket of selling land to several people in return of a huge sum of money.
Further, allegations have been leveled against an investing officer for granting bail to Debojit in return of money. However, this time after a complaint was lodged at the Bhagaduttapur Police Station, the duo was arrested.
In an explosive confession, accused deceiver Debojit Nath, several officers of the District Commissioner’s office is involved in the land scam. He also asserted that the Sub-registrar is also involved in this.
He said, “I was used by a section of officers of the DC office for accomplishing tasks in return for money.”