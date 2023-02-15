Guwahati Police Arrests 2 More Associates of Shah Alam Talukdar

The Guwahati Police arrested two other associates of Shah Alam Talukdar on Wednesday.

The two persons were arrested from Paltan Bazaar area of Guwahati.

They were arrested on the basis of Shah Alam’s statement during his interrogation.

The two arrested persons have been identified as Pramathesh Papu Dihingiya and Bipul Das.

As per reports, the duo had looted a sum of Rs 3.4 lakhs from a gas agency. Shah Alam was also involved in the robbery incident.

Shah is the prime accused in the murder of Guwahati-based businessman Ranjit Bora. On February 6, Dispur Police had taken Shah into their custody for seven days. He was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate Court (CJM) on Sunday and was remanded to police custody for another five days.

Shah Alam had also tried to end his life while he was in lockup. According to police, Talukdar broke a toilet mug and tried to cut his hand with the broken part of the mug. However, he was found by the police in a bloodied condition, who rushed him for medical attention.