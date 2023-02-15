6.1 Magnitude Earthquake Jolts Cyclone-Hit New Zealand

Following the disastrous Cyclone Gabrielle in New Zealand, the nation faced a massive earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on Wednesday, according to European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The earthquake occurred 78km northwest of Lower Hutt near Wellington at 7.38 pm (Local Time).

The epicenter of the quake was 50 km from the town of Paraparaumu.

Meanwhile, three bodies were found after Cyclone Gabrielle lashed New Zealand, authorities said on Wednesday, warning that while the worst of the storm had passed, "we are not out of danger yet."

"One body was found at the site where a firefighter went missing during the storm, and the remains of two others were recovered in the hard-hit Hawke's Bay region," said Emergency Management Minister Kieran McAnulty.

Defence Force, rescue services and private operators have rescued hundreds of people in Hawke's Bay, where floodwaters rose up to rooftops and two people died.

A woman has died in Putorino, northern Hawke's Bay, after a bank collapsed onto her home, reported RNZ.

Meanwhile, about 11 army trucks have arrived at the Hastings Sports Centres, Hawke's Bay, where about 9000 people were displaced as a result of floodwaters and damage from Cyclone Gabrielle.

The evacuees include children and elder people, who are carrying their belongings, and washing baskets full of blankets and supplies.

With ongoing power outages and patchy service, Hawke's Bay residents are trying to reconnect with their missing loved ones.

Authorities have had difficulties reaching relevant officials on the ground as communication went out to many places on Tuesday when Cyclone Gabrielle's wreaked havoc in the region, reported RNZ.

Hundreds of people have posted on social media looking for information about family and friends.