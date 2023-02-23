Guwahati Police Arrests Another Accused in Ranjit Bora Murder Case

The Guwahati Police has arrested another accused in the Ranjit Bora murder case.

The arrested accused has been identified as Jitumoni Barman, who is currently under five-day custody of the Dispur Police.

Jitumoni was under the custody of the Kamalpur Police earlier.

As per sources, Jitumoni is one among the six-member gang behind the murder of Guwahati businessman Ranjit Bora.

On November 21, last year, when Ranjit Bora, the manager of local dairy company Purabi Dairy headed to the bank to deposit money, two bike-borne miscreants arrived and opened fire at him in the Panjabari area in broad daylight and fled with the money.

Bora was rushed to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) where he succumbed to his injuries.

The police stated that a six-member gang was involved in the murder case. A Special Investigation Team (SIT) had been formed to probe into the case.

Shah Alam Talukdar was the mastermind of the six-member gang who had planned and plotted the murder of the Guwahati businessman.

On February 18, Shah Alam was allegedly shot dead by the police after he tried to escape from custody. According to information, Shah Alam had fled from police custody on Thursday with handcuffs on while he was being taken to Botahghuli for conducting a search operation.

He was shot dead at Jorabat in the outskirts of Guwahati by a team of Satgaon police.

Earlier this month, an accused identified as Haren Patgiri, who was a member of Shah Alam gang was arrested in a joint operation conducted by the Crime Branch and Dispur Police from Kahilipara locality in Guwahati.