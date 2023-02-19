Ranjit Bora Murder Case: Accused Haren Patgiri Produced Before CJM Court

One of the accused in Ranjit Bora murder case was produced before Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Court on Sunday.

The accused, identified as Haren Patgiri, was a member of Shah Alam gang. He was involved in the murder case of Ranjit Bora.

Patgiri, a resident of Dispur, was also involved in several robbery incidents.

After producing before the court, he was taken to central jail.

Last Saturday, he was arrested in a joint operation conducted by Crime Branch and Dispur Police from Kahilipara locality in Guwahati.

Meanwhile, earlier on the same of the arrest, the prime accused in the case Shah Alam was shot dead by police in defence, as per revealed by Deputy Commissioner of Police (East).

According to information, Shah Alam had fled from police custody on Thursday with handcuffs on while he was being taken to Botahghuli for conducting a search operation.

He was shot dead at Jorabat in the outskirts of Guwahati by a team of Satgaon police.

The police said that Shah Alam was shot in the chest two times, resulting in his death.