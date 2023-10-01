Guwahati Police Arrests B Borooah College Prof’s Husband in Child Abuse Case

Continuing their probe into the recent child abuse case, the Guwahati Police arrested the husband of the B Borooah College’s Assistant Professor from the city’s Bhagadattapur area on Saturday night.
According to sources, the husband, identified as Prembhadra Hasanu, was arrested by a team of Dispur Police and Bhagadattapur OP.
Prembhadra and his wife Dr Sabrina Langthasa, an Assistant Professor in Zoology Department of B Borooah College, were involved in torturing a minor domestic help.
Meanwhile, a health check-up on the victim proved that she was subjected to abuse by the accused couple.
The incident was reported at Piya Exotica apartment, one of the spacious housing societies in the Kahilipara locality of Guwahati city.
The minor victim originally hailed from Umrangso, an industrial town and a town area committee in Dima Hasao district in the state of Assam.
According to initial reports, the child was subjected to ‘unspeakable’ child abuse by Prof. Dr Sabina Langthasa that included beating, putting a hot iron on her, and tying her without eating..
The child was rescued under the supervision of two organisations namely Assam Centre for Rural Development and Child Friendly Guwahati on Friday.
Following the rescue, a case has been lodged in connection to the matter at Bhagaduttapur Police Outpost in Kahilipara.