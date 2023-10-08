Guwahati Police Arrests Prime Accused Behind Youth’s Murder in Noonmati

The Guwahati Police has arrested the prime accused behind the murder of a youth in Noonmati's Ganesh Temple Road, reports said.
The arrested person has been identified as Subhrajit Bora, sources said.
Earlier on Sunday, a chilling and mysterious murder case was reported in Noonmati's Ganesh Temple Road. According to sources, the gruesome incident unfolded when the lifeless body of a youth identified as Rohit Dorje was discovered this morning.
Upon going through the CCTV footage of one by lane, the legal authorities captured the disturbing sight of the body being transported at 5 p.m. on Saturday through a scooty.
The perpetrator initially attempted to discard the body on bye lane number 12. However, after they noticed locals in the area, the accused then relocated the body to Byelane No. 14.