Assam: Miscreants Attack Bihu Huchori Group; Leave Members Injured In Dimow

A group of miscreants on Friday night attacked Kareng Huchori Dal (group), leaving several members injured.
The entire scene of the violent attack was captured on camera.
According to reports, the Huchori group had been invited to the Palengi Regional Bihu Conference at Gargaon in Assam’s Sivasagar district. On their way back from the conference, their car was intercepted by a group of drunken youths, who proceeded to attack the group with great ferocity.
The attack reportedly included the beating of the bihuwas and nasonis, members of the Huchori gang.
In the wake of the attack, the Kareng Huchori gang lodged an FIR against the miscreants at the Dimow police station.
Later, the injured were taken to the hospital for treatment.