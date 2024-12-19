Guwahati Police Bans Assembly of Over 5 People Near Capital Complex

The Guwahati police have strictly prohibited assembling more than five persons within a one-kilometre radius of the Capital Complex in Dispur without prior permission from the competent authority.

This order was issued by Mrinal Deka, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), East Police District on Thursday. The prohibitory order has been issued to prevent potential disruptions to public peace, smooth traffic flow, and the normal functioning of offices.

The order, effective from December 19, 2024, prohibits the assembly of more than five persons, as well as any form of agitation, demonstration, procession, or slogan shouting within a one-kilometre radius of the Capital Complex under Dispur Police Station, without prior permission from the competent authority.

According to the DCP, the decision comes in light of intelligence suggesting that certain individuals, groups, or organizations may attempt to disturb normalcy in the area, posing risks to public tranquillity and routine activities.

The order read, “…I, Shri Mrinal Deka, APS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Police District, Guwahati do hereby prohibit the assembly of more than 05 (five) persons, agitation, demonstration, procession and shouting slogans in the areas under 01(one) KM in and around of Capital Complex at Dispur under Dispur Police Station without prior permission from competent authority.”

Citizens who wish to contest the order may file written objections for its cancellation or modification by appearing before the Deputy Commissioner of Police.