Assam: Dispur Police Nabs 4 Burglars, Vehicle Lifter in Separate Ops

In a major breakthrough during night patrolling, Dispur police successfully apprehended four suspected burglars in Guwahati's Six Mile on Sunday.

The team led by ACP Dispur apprehended the suspects, identified as Deepjyoti Roy (25), Bikram Boro (22), Soinur Ali (40), and Ainul Haque (50), were found in the midst of plotting a robbery at a household.

Upon interrogation, it was revealed that the suspects were involved in a series of house break-ins and robberies. The police team seized several implements commonly used in housebreaking, along with stolen items in their possession.

The suspects were promptly arrested, and legal action has been initiated. A thorough investigation is underway to uncover the full extent of their criminal activities.

In a separate operation today, a veteran vehicle lifter was arrested by the Dispur Police on Beltola Road.

The accused, identified as Ajet Ali (24), was caught in possession of a stolen bike, which had been taken from Barpeta the previous day.

The police team, led by ACP Dispur, acted swiftly to apprehend the suspect, and further investigation is ongoing to track his network of criminal activity.