Guwahati Police Bans Rallies, Processions, Marathons to Ease City Traffic

In a move to ensure smooth traffic flow across the city, the Guwahati Police announced a blanket restriction on all types of processions, rallies, runs, marathons, and walkathons within city limits.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Administration), Imdad Ali, APS, issued the order stating, “In order to ensure smooth traffic flow in Guwahati, it is essential to manage road usage efficiently. Processions/Rallies often lead to significant traffic congestion, affecting the free movement of vehicles and causing inconvenience to commuters and other citizens.”

The order highlighted that such gatherings often result in crowding, congestion, and delays in emergency services, which may “impact public safety.”

To prevent disruptions, the police declared, “All types of procession, rally, run, marathon, walkathon etc. within Guwahati City shall be restricted.”

The directive has been promulgated under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023. It came into force with immediate effect.

The order further warned, “Violation of this order shall be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.”

Any person aggrieved by this order may appear before me to file a written objection, if any, for its cancellation or modification.

