PM Modi’s NE Visit: Mizoram Rail Link, Manipur Projects, Infra Push in Assam

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to the Northeast beginning September 13, during which he will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of projects worth over ₹50,000 crore across Mizoram, Manipur, and Assam. The tour will combine key infrastructure launches with a grand cultural celebration in Assam, marking the centenary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.

Itinerary Highlights:

September 13

10:00 am – Aizawl, Mizoram

Inauguration of the Bairabi–Sairang railway line (₹8,000 crore; 51 km), connecting Aizawl to the national rail network for the first time.

Engineering marvel: 143 bridges and 45 tunnels, including one bridge taller than the Qutub Minar.

Flagging off of three new train services:

Sairang–Delhi (Rajdhani Express)

Sairang–Kolkata (Mizoram Express)

Sairang–Guwahati (Aizawl Intercity)

Foundation stone for major road projects:

Aizawl Bypass (45 km; ₹500 crore, PM-DevINE scheme)

Thenzawl–Sialsuk road

Khankawn–Rongura road

Foundation stone for Chhimtuipui River Bridge on Lawngtlai–Siaha Road under Kaladan Multimodal Transit framework.

12:30 pm – Churachandpur, Manipur

Foundation stone of development projects worth over ₹7,300 crore:

5 National Highways

Manipur Urban Roads project

Drainage and asset management improvement works

Inauguration of projects worth ₹1,200 crore in Imphal.

5:00 pm – Guwahati, Assam

Inauguration and foundation stone laying of projects worth nearly ₹18,000 crore.

Participation in Dr. Bhupen Hazarika’s centenary celebrations at Khanapara, featuring 1,200 artists performing 14 songs in unison.

Release of a multilingual biography of Dr. Hazarika to be sent to 20 lakh families.

Launch of a commemorative coin with Dr. Hazarika’s image, prepared by RBI.

Night halt at State Guest House, Guwahati.

September 14

Mangaldoi, Assam

Foundation stone for Darrang Medical College, a nursing college, and a GNM school (₹567 crore).

Launch of construction of a bridge over the Brahmaputra (Narengi–Kuruwa; ₹1,200 crore).

Foundation stone for the Guwahati Ring Road project (₹4,500 crore).

Numaligarh, Assam

Inauguration of India’s first bamboo-based bio-refinery (₹5,000 crore).

Foundation stone for a new polypropylene unit (₹7,000 crore).

Since 2014, the Ministry of Railways has invested ₹62,477 crore in the Northeast, with ₹10,440 crore allocated in the current fiscal year. The projects to be inaugurated during this visit reflect the government’s focus on connectivity, industrial growth, sustainable energy, and cultural heritage in the region.

